76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Inconsiderate Las Vegas drivers using handicapped parking places

Mike Plaisted Las Vegas
May 30, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Handicapped parking spot.
Handicapped parking spot.

I am concerned about the misuse of handicap parking. I have a legitimate handicap but often have been prevented from using handicap parking places by some who are not handicapped at all.

I was taking a person for whom I care — and who can get around only in a wheelchair — to her eye doctor. There was a handicap spot across from the entrance. As I was about to enter it, a car cut me off. Four teenage girls emerged and ran into the building. I finally found a parking place hundreds of feet away. When I tried to get her out and into her wheelchair, she fell. Had I been in the handicapped parking space, I could have gotten help when she fell. It took me several minutes to pick her up and wheel her hundreds of feet to the entrance.

I would ask those who are not handicapped to refrain from using these spaces with someone else’s handicap placard or license plate. Some of us can walk only a limited distance even with mechanical help. Can something be done to enforce the proper use of handicap spaces?

MOST READ
1
7 hospitalized in shooting that shuts down US 95 in Henderson
7 hospitalized in shooting that shuts down US 95 in Henderson
2
Rival gangs connected to Henderson highway shooting
Rival gangs connected to Henderson highway shooting
3
Las Vegas housing market looks ‘unusual’ as sales fall, prices rise
Las Vegas housing market looks ‘unusual’ as sales fall, prices rise
4
Nicole Kidman joins Keith Urban in Caesars Palace show
Nicole Kidman joins Keith Urban in Caesars Palace show
5
Eagles’ three-hour Vegas trip covers 50 years
Eagles’ three-hour Vegas trip covers 50 years
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST