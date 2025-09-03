85°F
Letters

LETTER: Independent voters are sick of this

A voter is directed to an available voting booth at the Silverado Ranch Community Center Saturd ...
A voter is directed to an available voting booth at the Silverado Ranch Community Center Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Peter Kinsley Las Vegas
September 2, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 
Updated September 2, 2025 - 9:52 pm

It’s getting really old listening to all the phonies and frauds on the Democrat side of the aisle. Are there phonies and frauds on the Republican side? Of course there are. Like most independent voters, I am getting tired of the verbal games from both sides.

Paul Constantino, of Mesquite, laments Trump inviting Vladimir Putin to a summit (“Trump caves, Aug. 28). He says it should make us sick.

Did he say the same when Joe Biden shook the hand of a foreign leader that ordered the murder of a United States permanent resident, Jamal Khashoggi?

A view of the atrium at Sphere for "The Wizard of Oz" experience on Thursday, Aug. 21 ...
LETTER: How to expand Las Vegas’ tourism base
John Fields Las Vegas

“The Wizard of Oz at the Sphere” has received massive publicity, and from what I read, most overwhelmingly favorable.

Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Re ...
LETTER: Las Vegas’ deals have gone away
Brian Adrian Las Vegas

Las Vegas used to be a place where people would come here for good inexpensive food, free drinks when they gambled and inexpensive entertainment.

North Las Vegas City Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: What voters don’t know can hurt them
Phil Winter Henderson

Too many voters can’t name their city councilmembers, school board trustees, or district attorney yet these officials shape our lives every day.

Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Aching for Joe Biden
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Donald Trump has sunk the American — and Vegas — economy.

