LETTER: Independent voters are sick of this

It’s getting really old listening to all the phonies and frauds on the Democrat side of the aisle. Are there phonies and frauds on the Republican side? Of course there are. Like most independent voters, I am getting tired of the verbal games from both sides.

Paul Constantino, of Mesquite, laments Trump inviting Vladimir Putin to a summit (“Trump caves, Aug. 28). He says it should make us sick.

Did he say the same when Joe Biden shook the hand of a foreign leader that ordered the murder of a United States permanent resident, Jamal Khashoggi?