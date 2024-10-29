LETTER: Independents should be allowed to vote in party primaries

Fundamentally, if an election is taxpayer-funded, I should be allowed to vote in it. That is why I will be voting in favor of Question 3.

A recent letter writer who opposed Question 3 wrote, “People promoting Question 3 do not understand our election system.” Actually, independents such as me understand it all too well.

We, as politically independent taxpayers, are forced to pay for what is an internal matter of the two major parties. If the apparatchiks of the Republican and Democratic parties want a vote to help pick their respective candidates, then they should pay for it.

