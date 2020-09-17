87°F
Letters

LETTER: Indict Donald Trump for his Henderson rally

Charles Wyckoff Las Vegas
September 16, 2020 - 9:32 pm
 

The indoor rally held by President Donald Trump in Henderson, in violation of the governor’s guidelines, was dangerous and exhibited callous disregard for the health and safety of Clark County residents. As soon as the first COVID-19 death of a rally attendee occurs, and there will be many, I call on Attorney General Aaron Ford to indict Mr. Trump and everyone else responsible for the planning and organization of the rally on charges of reckless endangerment and criminally negligent homicide. Mr. Trump and his campaign officials are guilty of these charges.

