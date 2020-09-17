LETTER: Indict Donald Trump for his Henderson rally

President Donald Trump waves and points while leaving the stage after speaking at a campaign rally at Xtreme Manufacturing on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The indoor rally held by President Donald Trump in Henderson, in violation of the governor’s guidelines, was dangerous and exhibited callous disregard for the health and safety of Clark County residents. As soon as the first COVID-19 death of a rally attendee occurs, and there will be many, I call on Attorney General Aaron Ford to indict Mr. Trump and everyone else responsible for the planning and organization of the rally on charges of reckless endangerment and criminally negligent homicide. Mr. Trump and his campaign officials are guilty of these charges.