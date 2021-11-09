63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Inflation a major issue to voters

Gary Good Las Vegas
November 8, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Inflation was at the top of the list for Virginia voters. Inflation happens when there is more money than products. Democrats are continuing to give people money while employers are begging for workers. There is also a logjam at all of California’s shipping ports, the result of liberal over-regulation.

After the stunning election losses in Virginia, some Democrat leaders have stated that the party did not do a good job at getting its message out. I say the voters got the message loud and clear — and they don’t like it.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
2
MGM and Caesars are selling. So who’s buying?
MGM and Caesars are selling. So who’s buying?
3
Man dies after falling from Plaza hotel, police say
Man dies after falling from Plaza hotel, police say
4
Raiders cut ties with another former first-round pick
Raiders cut ties with another former first-round pick
5
Rolling Stones rock Allegiant in 1st Las Vegas show in 5 years
Rolling Stones rock Allegiant in 1st Las Vegas show in 5 years
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP
LETTER: The VGK and bandwagon fans
Joe Mainardi Henderson

True hockey afficianados will continue to support the franchise.