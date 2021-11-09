LETTER: Inflation a major issue to voters

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Inflation was at the top of the list for Virginia voters. Inflation happens when there is more money than products. Democrats are continuing to give people money while employers are begging for workers. There is also a logjam at all of California’s shipping ports, the result of liberal over-regulation.

After the stunning election losses in Virginia, some Democrat leaders have stated that the party did not do a good job at getting its message out. I say the voters got the message loud and clear — and they don’t like it.