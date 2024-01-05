LETTER: Inflation and the reality of shopping

We are being told that “inflation is easing.” One has to only look at the most basic food item to know we are being lied to.

(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

We talk about inflation every day — the cost of housing, autos, energy, etc. Arguments — most valid in my opinion — are made about the reasons for these rising costs.

But let’s look at one of the simplest, most common items that we consume: an egg. Three years ago, large eggs were about $1 a dozen — about 8.3 cents an egg. Two years ago, a dozen eggs cost almost $4. Last week, I purchased 1½ dozen large eggs at Walmart. The price was $4.40, or 24.4 cents per egg. The price is about triple that of only three years ago.

We are being told that “inflation is easing.” One has to only look at the most basic food item to know we are being lied to.