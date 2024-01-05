47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Inflation and the reality of shopping

Anthony Palmer Las Vegas
January 4, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 
(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

We talk about inflation every day — the cost of housing, autos, energy, etc. Arguments — most valid in my opinion — are made about the reasons for these rising costs.

But let’s look at one of the simplest, most common items that we consume: an egg. Three years ago, large eggs were about $1 a dozen — about 8.3 cents an egg. Two years ago, a dozen eggs cost almost $4. Last week, I purchased 1½ dozen large eggs at Walmart. The price was $4.40, or 24.4 cents per egg. The price is about triple that of only three years ago.

We are being told that “inflation is easing.” One has to only look at the most basic food item to know we are being lied to.

MOST READ
1
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
2
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
3
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
4
5 new restaurants to start 2024 in Vegas
5 new restaurants to start 2024 in Vegas
5
Hunter Renfrow knows his time with Raiders is coming to an end
Hunter Renfrow knows his time with Raiders is coming to an end
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Getting gas
Evelyn Martin North Las Vegas

Bill goes up while usage drops.

Worker build a crate to hold the statue, left, as they prepare to remove a Confederate Memorial ...
LETTER: Tearing down monuments to the Confederacy
Jerry Mosier Pahrump

I believe Joe Schaerer missed the reason why we are removing memorials and statues that glorify the deeds of the Confederacy and a few of its people.

More stories
LETTER: What are those touting Biden accomplishments smoking?
LETTER: What are those touting Biden accomplishments smoking?
LETTER: Bidenomics has brought the country to new heights
LETTER: Bidenomics has brought the country to new heights
LETTER: For some people, switching to solar makes financial sense
LETTER: For some people, switching to solar makes financial sense
LETTER: Here’s why Ohtani got the big bucks
LETTER: Here’s why Ohtani got the big bucks
LETTER: The reality of state and local government policy in Las Vegas
LETTER: The reality of state and local government policy in Las Vegas
LETTER: Here’s why voters don’t like Joe Biden
LETTER: Here’s why voters don’t like Joe Biden