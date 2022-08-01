LETTER: Inflation heightens need for community services

There were timely messages in the July 24 Review-Journal article “Pressure of inflation” about the continuing need for community support services as Southern Nevada transitions from the devastating economic blows of the pandemic into the inflation era we are now experiencing. These painful chapters in our communities require cooperative efforts of private and public programs with the support of volunteers, donors and taxpayers.

Yes, there are costs of public safety nets that only tax dollars can provide equitably. When the call for help arrives, I hope everyone recognizes the responsibility as neighbors to contribute what we can.

The photos by (the Review-Journal’s) Chitose Suzuki also conveyed some messages. Perhaps they were out of context, but the majority of volunteers, and certainly those who were actively involved in the efforts captured by the lens, were women. Although there are still cultures, religions and governments that discriminate against women, the global trends demonstrate that women are increasingly recognizing that their best path forward is through enlightenment and action. Our homes and communities are the beneficiaries of their successes. Enlightened men will recognize the added resources contributed by women and will be good partners. Others may be caught in the frame of history … standing still.