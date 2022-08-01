83°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Inflation heightens need for community services

Robert Spencer Las Vegas
July 31, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 

There were timely messages in the July 24 Review-Journal article “Pressure of inflation” about the continuing need for community support services as Southern Nevada transitions from the devastating economic blows of the pandemic into the inflation era we are now experiencing. These painful chapters in our communities require cooperative efforts of private and public programs with the support of volunteers, donors and taxpayers.

Yes, there are costs of public safety nets that only tax dollars can provide equitably. When the call for help arrives, I hope everyone recognizes the responsibility as neighbors to contribute what we can.

The photos by (the Review-Journal’s) Chitose Suzuki also conveyed some messages. Perhaps they were out of context, but the majority of volunteers, and certainly those who were actively involved in the efforts captured by the lens, were women. Although there are still cultures, religions and governments that discriminate against women, the global trends demonstrate that women are increasingly recognizing that their best path forward is through enlightenment and action. Our homes and communities are the beneficiaries of their successes. Enlightened men will recognize the added resources contributed by women and will be good partners. Others may be caught in the frame of history … standing still.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas’ housing market cooling faster than others
Las Vegas’ housing market cooling faster than others
2
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
3
Man accused of stabbing wife 30 times in Las Vegas apartment
Man accused of stabbing wife 30 times in Las Vegas apartment
4
Storms move northwest of valley; Pahrump may have been hit hardest
Storms move northwest of valley; Pahrump may have been hit hardest
5
4th night of Las Vegas storms appears unlikely
4th night of Las Vegas storms appears unlikely
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Deceit and corruption still alive and well in Southern Nevada
Rich Watson Las Vegas

The recent articles on the disposition of thousands of traffic violations should reassure everyone that the culture of deceit and corruption that has been a bedrock of this community is very much alive and well.