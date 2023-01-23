41°F
Letters

LETTER: Inflation is going down?

David Lyons Las Vegas
January 22, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - Food inside of the Three Square North Campus in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

As I look at the rate of inflation month by month, year over year, from February 2017 through January 2021, it appears to never have surpassed 2.6 percent. As I look at the same data since then, it appears to never have been less than 2.7 percent and often has been three times higher.

Locally, we’ve seen gasoline at $5.25 compared to $2.39 back then, and eggs are now $7 a dozen compared to $ 1.29.

We have certain politicians in Washington telling us that last month’s inflation rate of 6.5 percent means it’s going down. Hello?

