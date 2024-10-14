LETTER: Inflation still an issue for many families

Simple activities such as grocery shopping pose constant decisions when we pick up a product and think, “Can we afford this? Do we really need this?”

The topic of inflation being so repetitious doesn’t impact the fact that one in six Americans say they have bills they can’t pay, according to a report released this month by the Federal Reserve. Both political parties say they have the solution, but living through the rising prices of the past four years poses the question: If they haven’t done it, then what makes us think they can fix this?

In less than a month we will be making a decision that will impact at least the next four years of our lives. Are we willing to remember what we had, or do we cross our fingers and just hope for the best?