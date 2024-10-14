73°F
Letters

LETTER: Inflation still an issue for many families

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel and ...
LETTER: Biden’s miserable foreign policy
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
LETTER: How you vote is reflection of your character
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wedn ...
LETTER: The Donald Trump way
LETTER: Follow Arizona on traffic cameras
Joanna Gorman Las Vegas
October 13, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The topic of inflation being so repetitious doesn’t impact the fact that one in six Americans say they have bills they can’t pay, according to a report released this month by the Federal Reserve. Both political parties say they have the solution, but living through the rising prices of the past four years poses the question: If they haven’t done it, then what makes us think they can fix this?

Simple activities such as grocery shopping pose constant decisions when we pick up a product and think, “Can we afford this? Do we really need this?” Most times we put that selection back on the shelf.

In less than a month we will be making a decision that will impact at least the next four years of our lives. Are we willing to remember what we had, or do we cross our fingers and just hope for the best?

Bill L. Wilson Henderson

If Mr. Biden had been around during World War II, we would all be speaking German or Japanese.

Glenn Erdell Las Vegas

An amoral, sociopathic, narcissistic, pathological liar, sexual abuser and convicted felon is unfit to be the leader and face of America and the free world.

Ira Kleiman Henderson

Like all authoritarians, it’s the end justifies the means.

Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

Kamala Harris is just Biden lite.

John Neiman Las Vegas

When people say that the economy was better under Mr. Trump than Mr. Biden, it’s important to remember the three years of COVID that severely impacted our economy.

