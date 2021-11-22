54°F
LETTER: Infrastructure bill’s waste not a major concern

Michael Stilley Mesquite
November 21, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
JANE KALINOWSKY/REVIEW-JOURNAL)

So according to your Tuesday editorial on the infrastructure bill, “If history has taught us anything about government spending initiatives of this magnitude, it’s that the waste and fraud will be significant.” The editorial quotes an economist who believes that waste and fraud will be 4 percent or 5 percent of total spending in the legislation.

I don’t believe that constitutes significant amounts. If fraud and waste occur, maybe we should look at who is committing this fraud and waste and judge them accordingly. Find them, charge them and punish them.

Oh, sorry. The offenders are probably members of the opposite political party and it is their duty to diminish the good this program may do.

Where can I find representatives or senators who actually want to do the right thing for the American people rather than attempt to punish the people for their own party interests?

