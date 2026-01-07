LETTER: Ingenuity and global warming

In her Saturday letter, Linda Wallers critiques a recent Review-Journal editorial on climate change and its impact on holiday foods. She says that only some defensive actions such as expanding acreage and improved farming techniques have saved the day to date, while alluding to a possibility of water shortages worldwide.

Our world, however, is in a constant state of change, and people are in a continuous state of adapting, as the Arab states have shown with their array of water pipelines. Every president from the late 20th century on has attempted to address climate change. While our climate will continue to change, so will the resolve of the human race continue to change along with it. The ascension of man will overcome the change in climate.