47°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Ingenuity and global warming

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Bill would undermine energy efficiency standards for appliances
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Story on healthy diet tips was appreciated
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LETTER: Plenty of redundancies in the federal workforce
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: A Christmas present for NV Energy
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
January 6, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

In her Saturday letter, Linda Wallers critiques a recent Review-Journal editorial on climate change and its impact on holiday foods. She says that only some defensive actions such as expanding acreage and improved farming techniques have saved the day to date, while alluding to a possibility of water shortages worldwide.

Our world, however, is in a constant state of change, and people are in a continuous state of adapting, as the Arab states have shown with their array of water pipelines. Every president from the late 20th century on has attempted to address climate change. While our climate will continue to change, so will the resolve of the human race continue to change along with it. The ascension of man will overcome the change in climate.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Raiders owner Mark Davis. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Raiders have no respect for fans
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

The Raiders continue to abuse their fans and overstay their Las Vegas welcome, as every sports outlet and commentator indicated they were tanking for the first overall draft pick and yet the administrative leaders of this team insisted that was not the case.

MORE STORIES