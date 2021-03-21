LETTER: Innovation zones might be worth a try

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In her Wednesday letter, Paula Phelps really has a partisan ax to grind regarding Gov. Steve Sisolak’s proposed “innovation zone” concept to help diversify Nevada’s woefully one-track economy. Regarding all the obvious “Democratic-run companies” willing to step up and get involved in Nevada, I was wondering if Ms. Phelps could perhaps name a Republican-run company or two that might get involved here in Nevada at the same level? If there were any, I doubt Gov. Sisolak would reject them.

Also, I cannot help but wonder: What is Mrs. Phelps’ suggestion to help move things along on the path toward economic diversity? More neighborhood and Strip casinos to bleed your paycheck? More bars on more corners to serve enough drinks until one cannot drive (even though statistics indicate they probably will)? More strip clubs and tattoo parlors? Yup, the same old same old.

Nevada has become an embarrassing laughingstock in its inability and/or unwillingness to diversify its economy and attract more educated workers to help protect ourselves in dire times. Ms. Phelps provincial and partisan way of thinking is typical of the close-minded mentality that keeps us in the mud and the past. It is high time to move on from that line of thought, don’t you think?