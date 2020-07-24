LETTER: Insane fear

(Caroline Brehman / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

I had to read the article about teachers making wills and being in fear of going back to work twice (Sunday Review-Journal). Seriously?

First of all, according to Dr. Scott Atlas, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center, the risk to children from this disease and their fatality rate is nearly zero.

Schools will be sanitized and everyone will be wearing masks, so why would teachers be making wills? I thought the whole purpose of wearing masks was to protect each other from contacting COVID-19. If that’s not the case, then why are we wearing them?

Our children need to be back in school full time. It is ridiculous to think that sitting in front of a computer is the same as learning in a classroom. Parents need to go back to work. Children need to be in school. This irrational fear is insane.