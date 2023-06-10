LETTER: Insanity at the Clark County School District

Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara delivers his 2022 State of the Schools address with a theme of “Emerging Stronger Together” at the Caesars Palace on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Insanity or extreme foolishness is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. I can assume only that the Nevada Assembly and Senate don’t understand this premise.

This year’s legislative session approved $12 billion — a 26 percent increase — for public education. Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager echo that they “did their job of funding education” and “the most important investment we can make in Nevada’s future starts with our students.”

But have any of these elected officials examined the quantitative results of financial investments made by prior legislative sessions? Guess what? They’re pathetic.

Kids are pushed through a system that fails to hold back students with poor reading, math, writing and science skills, hoping that these students will have a miraculous and enlightening education experience at the next grade level. Grading standards have been eroded making accountability and responsibility for school work optional. Graduation requires passing ninth-grade course materials. Restorative justice practices implemented by the superintendent of the Clark County School District rewards bad classroom behavior and on-campus violence by allowing repeat offenders to return to the classroom or moved to another school all the while placing teachers and students who want to learn in difficult learning situations.

And the merry-go-round that is the school district goes round and round. Have the adults left the room?