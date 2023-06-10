81°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Insanity at the Clark County School District

John Turzer Henderson
June 9, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara delivers his 2022 State of th ...
Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara delivers his 2022 State of the Schools address with a theme of “Emerging Stronger Together” at the Caesars Palace on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Insanity or extreme foolishness is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. I can assume only that the Nevada Assembly and Senate don’t understand this premise.

This year’s legislative session approved $12 billion — a 26 percent increase — for public education. Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager echo that they “did their job of funding education” and “the most important investment we can make in Nevada’s future starts with our students.”

But have any of these elected officials examined the quantitative results of financial investments made by prior legislative sessions? Guess what? They’re pathetic.

Kids are pushed through a system that fails to hold back students with poor reading, math, writing and science skills, hoping that these students will have a miraculous and enlightening education experience at the next grade level. Grading standards have been eroded making accountability and responsibility for school work optional. Graduation requires passing ninth-grade course materials. Restorative justice practices implemented by the superintendent of the Clark County School District rewards bad classroom behavior and on-campus violence by allowing repeat offenders to return to the classroom or moved to another school all the while placing teachers and students who want to learn in difficult learning situations.

And the merry-go-round that is the school district goes round and round. Have the adults left the room?

MOST READ
1
Resident shoots, kills suspected home intruder
Resident shoots, kills suspected home intruder
2
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
3
EDITORIAL: Lawmakers should pass public financing for A’s stadium
EDITORIAL: Lawmakers should pass public financing for A’s stadium
4
Nevada lawmakers approve bill to close real estate tax loophole
Nevada lawmakers approve bill to close real estate tax loophole
5
Meet the bettor who will win $111K in parlays if Knights claim Cup
Meet the bettor who will win $111K in parlays if Knights claim Cup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
VICTOR JOECKS: Why more money won’t fix Nevada education
VICTOR JOECKS: Why more money won’t fix Nevada education
EDITORIAL: School safety measures remain a must-pass priority
EDITORIAL: School safety measures remain a must-pass priority
STEVE SEBELIUS: Governing isn’t drugs; you can’t just say no
STEVE SEBELIUS: Governing isn’t drugs; you can’t just say no
VICTOR JOECKS: How to fix CCSD’s teacher shortage
VICTOR JOECKS: How to fix CCSD’s teacher shortage
EDITORIAL: Don’t delay release of Nation’s Report Card
EDITORIAL: Don’t delay release of Nation’s Report Card
LETTER: Another $2B won’t improve Nevada student achievement
LETTER: Another $2B won’t improve Nevada student achievement