LETTER: Instead of red-light cameras, how about more traffic cops?

Ronald Branson Las Vegas
December 3, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

How are traffic cameras going to stop cars speeding through stops signs and red lights and killing people? How about more police officers on our roads?

Here is an idea: Instead of raising millions of dollars for billionaire professional sports team owners, how about we raise funds for more police offices in the county and state? Put boots on the ground.

Then we need to elect judges and magistrates who will not let suspected offenders plead their traffic offenses down to a parking ticket. Then the actual offenders — instead of the rest of us — will see their insurance rates increase.

Another idea: Let’s pass a “dram shop law” that makes the bar, tavern or homeowner serving someone who is intoxicated civilly liable if that person gets into a vehicle and injures someone while driving drunk. Forty two states have this law on the books. Of course, the casinos may not want that in Nevada.

Maybe we can also raise the tax on casinos to help put more police officers on Nevada roads.

