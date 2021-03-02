62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Insurance companies gouge Las Vegans

Joe Labie Las Vegas
March 1, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated March 2, 2021 - 10:51 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Wednesday article by David Ferrara on the lawsuit involving insurance rates was excellent. The companies mentioned raise rates every year because they tell me this is Las Vegas. We have been with AARP (Hartford) for at least 10 years, and our auto insurance goes up by about $190 per year. They use the same lame excuse: You live in Las Vegas.

MOST READ
1
Man who died after being punched on Strip was Massachusetts visitor
Man who died after being punched on Strip was Massachusetts visitor
2
$204K jackpot hits for Arizona visitor on the Strip
$204K jackpot hits for Arizona visitor on the Strip
3
Raiders betting favorites to land Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
Raiders betting favorites to land Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
4
LETTER: Joe Biden enters office, gasoline prices skyrocket
LETTER: Joe Biden enters office, gasoline prices skyrocket
5
EDITORIAL: Biden administration wastes little time paying off Big Labor
EDITORIAL: Biden administration wastes little time paying off Big Labor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.