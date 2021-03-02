LETTER: Insurance companies gouge Las Vegans
March 1, 2021 - 9:00 pm
Updated March 2, 2021 - 10:51 am
The Wednesday article by David Ferrara on the lawsuit involving insurance rates was excellent. The companies mentioned raise rates every year because they tell me this is Las Vegas. We have been with AARP (Hartford) for at least 10 years, and our auto insurance goes up by about $190 per year. They use the same lame excuse: You live in Las Vegas.