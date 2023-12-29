LETTER: Insurrection clause doesn’t require charges, a conviction

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex Park, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

In his Sunday commentary, “Liberals strike a pose as guardians of democracy,” Tim Graham, director of media analysis at the Media Research Center, has neither analyzed nor researched his information.

The 14th Amendment states: “As a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” It does not say “convicted of.”

As far as being accused, the court not only determined that Donald Trump engaged in the insurrection, we all watched him not only aid and support for the insurrection, but instructions. We witnessed it on our televisions, coast to coast.

None are so blind as those who will not see. Find another candidate.