LETTER: Interstate 11 planning leaves much to be desired

Interstate 11 near the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannon ...
Interstate 11 near the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Tammy Windes Las Vegas
September 7, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

As more Interstate 11 signs appear throughout the valley, an incontrovertible fact about the planning for this freeway becomes apparent.

Current plans call for I-11 to follow the course of U.S. Highway 95 through the heart of the city. Anyone who drives U.S. 95 on a regular basis is aware that this stretch of freeway is inadequate for the traffic now using it. When I-11 becomes a true border-to border thoroughfare, a bad situation will become intolerable. Barring the demolition of neighborhoods and businesses, future expansion of the road will be impossible.

The only solution is to go back to the drawing board and select a new route. The most obvious would lie along the far eastern edge of the valley. Ample undeveloped land is there, and the addition of the freeway would be a boon to the vastly under-served population of the east side. Ample time exists to develop this route, as Arizona appears indifferent to expanding U.S. 93 to interstate standards, even though U.S. 93 in Arizona was recently named “the most dangerous stretch of road in America.”

The Nevada Department of Transportation should do everything to avoid this coming nightmare.

LETTER: County commissioners and political integrity
Bob King Las Vegas

I’ve lived in this city since 1971 and have seen several corrupt county commissioners come and go. It’s business as usual in Clark County.

(AP Photo/Gulabuddin Amiri)
LETTER: Let’s not forget Afghanistan
H. Pytel Las Vegas

Biden and Harris own this debacle. What did Afghanistan residents have to look forward to when we were out?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Some justice is served in Jeff German’s murder
Marlene Drozd Las Vegas

The possibility of parole is not justice. I hope members of the parole board turn down Robert Telles every time he come before them. He has shown zero remorse.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: County commissioners take the voters for idiots
Monterey Brookman Las Vegas

They must think the taxpayers who pay their salaries are dumber than dumb. Here’s a concept: They can buy their own damn tickets and turn it in as an expense.

(Thinkstock)
LETTER: When it pays to be uninsured
Kathy Wild Mesquite

A friend told me about an app where you can enter the medication into and it will give you the price for people without insurance.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Hendrick Center for Automotive Excel ...
LETTER: Kamala Harris is missing this key quality
Dan Carr Las Vegas

When deciding on a candidate to choose, one of the first, and sometimes most important element is the impression of self confidence.

