LETTER: Interstate 15 is becoming a hazard zone
During my past two trips to Las Vegas I discovered that, prior to reaching mile marker 80, you get run over if you go any slower than 80 mph.
Traveling on Interstate 15 is starting to become very dangerous, especially as you enter the Las Vegas area from the north. During my past two trips to Las Vegas I discovered that, prior to reaching mile marker 80, you get run over if you go any slower than 80 mph. I was passed by roughly 15 cars going between 85 mph and 95 mph.
In the vicinity between Craig Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard, I observed the most glaring example of dangerous, wild and crazy driving I have ever seen. Between three and five vehicles were traveling as high as 90 mph while swerving around and through traffic that was traveling around 70 mph.
If I encountered this on two trips in the past month, I have to wonder: Does this go on every day? And where is law enforcement?