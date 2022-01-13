51°F
Letters

LETTER: Interstate 15 is becoming a hazard zone

Richard Hentges Mesquite
January 12, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Traveling on Interstate 15 is starting to become very dangerous, especially as you enter the Las Vegas area from the north. During my past two trips to Las Vegas I discovered that, prior to reaching mile marker 80, you get run over if you go any slower than 80 mph. I was passed by roughly 15 cars going between 85 mph and 95 mph.

In the vicinity between Craig Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard, I observed the most glaring example of dangerous, wild and crazy driving I have ever seen. Between three and five vehicles were traveling as high as 90 mph while swerving around and through traffic that was traveling around 70 mph.

If I encountered this on two trips in the past month, I have to wonder: Does this go on every day? And where is law enforcement?

