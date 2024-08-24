LETTER: Into the weeds on water conservation

Having recently relocated to the Las Vegas area, I am fully embracing the programs and media messages regarding water conservation efforts in Nevada. I relocated from the Northeast and lived the majority of my life in an area with overly abundant water resources. Since my relocation, I have reached out to the Las Vegas Valley Water District a few times to gain a more detailed analysis of my water usage. I have had very good experiences in talking with the representatives over the phone in my efforts to better analyze where I have opportunities to reduce my water usage. They have relayed very detailed information on the times of day and volumes of water used and in turn, I have reduced some unnecessary water usage at my residence. This hourly level of detail is not readily available, however, without a phone call inquiry.

To help customers who really want to support the efforts in reducing their water usage and support Nevada’s water conservation programs, I would suggest that water district consider providing a customer accessible download or email copy, for example, of a 1-week chronological water usage for their account, reflecting how much water is being used at various times of the day, every day of the week. The current level of information provides only a total usage by day.

As the population of the area grows, increased water conservation will ensure the longevity of the area’s water supply.