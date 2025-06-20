97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Invading Greenland?

Small pieces of ice float in the water off the shore in Nuuk, Greenland. (AP Photo/Keith Virgo)
Small pieces of ice float in the water off the shore in Nuuk, Greenland. (AP Photo/Keith Virgo)
More Stories
A military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Dona ...
LETTER: Who doesn’t love a parade?
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Protections for Nevada seniors who need guardians are available
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Nevada D ...
LETTER: Death penalty for Strip shooter?
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Law and order?
Jim Veltri Las Vegas
June 19, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Why in the world would the U.S. Defense Department even think of drawing up plans to invade Greenland and maybe Panama? There are so many areas of concern in the world on which we should be focusing.

This country from the very top is being governed without much thought. Totally unacceptable things are said, then pulled back when met with stern opposition. I’m so confused on the direction this country is headed. Is there anyone who can talk sense into this president?

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Law and order?
Jerry J. Alexander Henderson

Where was Trump on Jan. 6?

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: New Neon section is a winner
Michael X. Smith Las Vegas

Thank you so much for restoring the Neon entertainment section to its formal fullness.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Trump had no mandate for Los Angeles raids
Laurel Paul Kingman, Arizona

Trump thinks winning the election means doing whatever he wants. He and the GOP are purposely exacerbating this, like he always does.

MORE STORIES