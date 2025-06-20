LETTER: Invading Greenland?

Why in the world would the U.S. Defense Department even think of drawing up plans to invade Greenland and maybe Panama? There are so many areas of concern in the world on which we should be focusing.

This country from the very top is being governed without much thought. Totally unacceptable things are said, then pulled back when met with stern opposition. I’m so confused on the direction this country is headed. Is there anyone who can talk sense into this president?