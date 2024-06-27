LETTER: Investing in news
Review-Journal interns offer hope.
Your recent story highlighting Review-Journal interns did my heart good. You are working with talented young men and women with great academic credentials and awesome potential to provide us with accurate and relevant news. With all the political turmoil and angst in our lives, it is so refreshing to share the RJ efforts to ensure a pathway to quality news and accurate, factual reporting. Thank you for your investment in unbiased news: It gives me hope.