LETTER: Investing in news

LETTER: Glass houses
LETTER: What happens when you assume?
LETTER: Trump owes an apology
LETTER: What will the California government mess up next?
Thomas Petersen St. George, Utah
June 26, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Your recent story highlighting Review-Journal interns did my heart good. You are working with talented young men and women with great academic credentials and awesome potential to provide us with accurate and relevant news. With all the political turmoil and angst in our lives, it is so refreshing to share the RJ efforts to ensure a pathway to quality news and accurate, factual reporting. Thank you for your investment in unbiased news: It gives me hope.

LETTER: Glass houses
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Both sides of the road are filled with potholes of corruption.

LETTER: Trump owes an apology
Ricky Kendall Las Vegas

Trump has never conceded. There is no proof that the election was illegitimate or voter fraud was an issue. Where is his and his party’s apology?

LETTER: Big government is a necessity
Don Ellis Henderson

Don’t let the big corporations tell you your life would be better without big government regulation or laws. I have been there and done that.

LETTER: A legend passes
Randy Klein Henderson

It’s with a very heavy heart that I received news that the greatest ball player of all time and an ambassador of the game has been brought up to the major leagues at the age of 93.

LETTER: The truth about McDonald's and prices
Michael Gonda Chicago The writer is senior vice president and chief impact officer of North America for McDonald’s USA

Any hikes are closely connected to the increase of costs to run restaurants.

LETTER: The carbon-spewing Biden family
LETTER: This ‘solution’ to our water problems just won’t work
LETTER: Clarification on pro-Hamas demonstrations
LETTER: Pawns for radical left-wing groups
LETTER: Nothing wrong with firefighter overtime pay
LETTER: Sheriff takes responsibility for crash