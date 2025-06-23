LETTER: Iran racing to build the bomb?

Iran’s rulers are not coming to the table to make peace. They’re coming to buy time.

The world’s diplomats want to believe this is a chance to slow down Iran’s nuclear program. But while we talk, they build. As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently warned, they may be just weeks away from completing a nuclear weapon. Every round of negotiations gives Iran cover to finish the job.

We’ve seen this playbook before — just look at the Paris peace talks during Vietnam. While American negotiators were in the room, our enemies were digging in. Don’t let this be another one of those traps. The consequences this time are far greater than just lost time. We’re talking about the real possibility of a nuclear launch.

Members of Iran’s regime don’t fear death. Some of them welcome it. If they get that bomb, even once, it could change the world forever — markets crash, fallout spreads and chaos follows. We don’t get a second chance.

Someone in Washington needs to ask: What’s being built while we’re talking?