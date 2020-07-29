99°F
Letters

LETTER: Is a lawless society America’s future?

Nicholas Gartner Henderson
July 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Watching the national news broadcasts, you get the feeling that the residents of the big cities are all for the destruction of their neighborhoods. Is this true?

Right now, the presumed Democratic candidate for president, Joe Biden, supports defunding the police. I’m not sure where or to what extent because he seems to be confused about the subject when asked. He just agrees that the police need to be defunded.

I think the citizens of the big cities want open societies with no clear-cut rules of conduct. That makes sense when you consider the brutality of some bad policemen.But does this mean that law and order are going the way of the passenger pigeons that were hunted into extinction in the 20th century?

The strategy to abolish law and order seems to be two-pronged. First, remove the police. Second, remove the ability of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves, as is happening in St. Louis where a couple brandished firearms to repel an angry mob threatening their welfare. Instead of prosecuting the mob members, the authorities are going after the citizens exercising their constitutional rights of self defense.

I believe the polls are wrong, just like in 2016. The polls say that President Donald Trump’s promise to restore law and order in the big cuties is helping Mr. Biden and his promise to relax law enforcement.

But I just can’t wrap my head around the idea of a lawless society is in our nation’s future. Are the majority of our fellow citizens really going to support the destruction of our constitutional republic? If so, I have nothing but sympathy for the people who are going to suffer the consequences of the collapse of the greatest nation to have ever existed on the planet.

