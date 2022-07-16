LETTER: Is Europe prepared for a Russian occupation of Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin Wall during the national celebrations of the 'Defender of the Fatherland Day' in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

I just wonder what the European Union and NATO will do when Ukraine becomes a Russian province? Does the intelligence community think that Vladimir Putin will stop there? Why should he, as there has been insufficient support for Ukraine, such as a no-fly zone or no longer declining to “allow” actions against military installations on Russian soil.

Are we that frightened of World War III and a possible nuclear conflict? Remember Mutual Assured Destruction — MAD — our policy and Russia’s years ago? Would Putin put Russia in a position to be obliterated? Something has to be done or say goodbye to Ukraine.