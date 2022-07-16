97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Is Europe prepared for a Russian occupation of Ukraine?

Earle Malkin Las Vegas
July 15, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown So ...
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin Wall during the national celebrations of the 'Defender of the Fatherland Day' in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

I just wonder what the European Union and NATO will do when Ukraine becomes a Russian province? Does the intelligence community think that Vladimir Putin will stop there? Why should he, as there has been insufficient support for Ukraine, such as a no-fly zone or no longer declining to “allow” actions against military installations on Russian soil.

Are we that frightened of World War III and a possible nuclear conflict? Remember Mutual Assured Destruction — MAD — our policy and Russia’s years ago? Would Putin put Russia in a position to be obliterated? Something has to be done or say goodbye to Ukraine.

MOST READ
1
3 shuttered Station properties to be demolished, land resold
3 shuttered Station properties to be demolished, land resold
2
Final table set for WSOP Main Event
Final table set for WSOP Main Event
3
2 teachers, principal at local charter school charged in crowdfunding scheme
2 teachers, principal at local charter school charged in crowdfunding scheme
4
Las Vegas airport records 1st rain since March as valley gets wet
Las Vegas airport records 1st rain since March as valley gets wet
5
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Ramirez on Uvalde
Matthew Moschellla Las Vegas

More guns doesn’t always work.