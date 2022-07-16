LETTER: Is Europe prepared for a Russian occupation of Ukraine?
Will we just by and watch?
I just wonder what the European Union and NATO will do when Ukraine becomes a Russian province? Does the intelligence community think that Vladimir Putin will stop there? Why should he, as there has been insufficient support for Ukraine, such as a no-fly zone or no longer declining to “allow” actions against military installations on Russian soil.
Are we that frightened of World War III and a possible nuclear conflict? Remember Mutual Assured Destruction — MAD — our policy and Russia’s years ago? Would Putin put Russia in a position to be obliterated? Something has to be done or say goodbye to Ukraine.