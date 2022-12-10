44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Is gun violence a health emergency?

Victor J. Moss Las Vegas
December 9, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

While gun control advocate Susan Estrich points out the disparate statistics of gun deaths and the Black community, she never explains how additional “training, licensing, and regular inspection” of gun owners would have any impact on those dismal statistics, or reduce the violence in the Black community (Thursday commentary). Moreover, if the government treated gun-related deaths as a health emergency and implemented policies to address those issues, as Ms. Estrich suggests, some members of the Black community would be screaming racism because those policies would impact the Black community far more that others.

MOST READ
1
Injured bull rider sits after 8 straight NFRs: ‘Everything that could be broken was’
Injured bull rider sits after 8 straight NFRs: ‘Everything that could be broken was’
2
2022 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
3
Hard Rock reveals plans to close The Mirage, gut and expand property
Hard Rock reveals plans to close The Mirage, gut and expand property
4
NFR rider clashes heads with bull, faces long recovery
NFR rider clashes heads with bull, faces long recovery
5
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - This Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows the White House in Washington. (AP Photo ...
LETTER: A tale of two presidents
Carmine Anthony DiFazio North Las Vegas

Neither Biden nor Trump is great, but both have their strong points.