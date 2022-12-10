LETTER: Is gun violence a health emergency?

While gun control advocate Susan Estrich points out the disparate statistics of gun deaths and the Black community, she never explains how additional “training, licensing, and regular inspection” of gun owners would have any impact on those dismal statistics, or reduce the violence in the Black community (Thursday commentary). Moreover, if the government treated gun-related deaths as a health emergency and implemented policies to address those issues, as Ms. Estrich suggests, some members of the Black community would be screaming racism because those policies would impact the Black community far more that others.