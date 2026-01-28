LETTER: Is immigration enforcement selective in Las Vegas

ICE activity in Southern Nevada seems to concentrate in places such as Henderson, while the Strip remains largely untouched. That contrast raises an uncomfortable question: Is immigration enforcement about policy, or about protecting powerful interests?

Nevada voted for Donald Trump, and with that came endorsement of his immigration agenda. If those policies are being applied, they should be applied transparently and consistently, not selectively in ways that shield wealthy casino owners, investors and luxury properties while targeting less visible communities.

It is difficult to ignore that the Strip represents enormous financial influence, including properties tied directly or indirectly to Mr. Trump himself. When enforcement avoids places where profits and political donors reside, it sends a troubling message that power determines who feels the impact of federal policy.

If this nation is going to experience the consequences of aggressive immigration enforcement, they should not fall only on the politically or economically vulnerable. Equal application of the law is the foundation of credibility in any democracy. Selective enforcement is not justice, it is theater.