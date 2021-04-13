LETTER: Is infrastructure spending really infrastructure spending?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The politicians seem to be playing fast and loose with the definition of “infrastructure” in order to pass wish-list spending. Here is the litmus test: If it requires a civil engineer, it is infrastructure. If it does not, it isn’t. Period.

Infrastructure spending should provide money for roads, bridges, highways and flood-control structures. It is one of the last issues that is apolitical. Don’t hijack necessary legislation by hammering a square peg through a round hole because you scribbled “infrastructure” on the peg.