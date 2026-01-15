51°F
Letters

LETTER: Is it about the oil in Venezuela?

Smoke rises from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan ...
Smoke rises from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Bruce Feher Las Vegas
January 14, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

Some recent letters to the editor have accused President Donald Trump of forcing regime change in Venezuela because of oil. I agree — but not for the same reasons as the writers.

China was buying about 70 percent of Venezuela’s oil. I don’t think the majority of the crude was for peaceful purposes. Cuba was also receiving thousands of gallons daily, and without it the communists will probably lose control. As a bonus, the people in both countries should experience a strong dose of freedom.

