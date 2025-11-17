56°F
Letters

LETTER: Is the death penalty still viable

The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution.
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. Courtesy the Nevada Department of Corrections
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A measles case in Clark County
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a socialist. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
LETTER: On socialism and communism
LETTER: Attack on charter schools misses mark
Jack Corrick Boulder City
November 16, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

While the Review-Journal continues to report criminal executions in various states, it is noted that the average time between a defendant being sentenced and the execution is 25 years. Sentenced inmates have died while on death row — quite the opposite of how the penalty was administered in centuries past and in certain countries today.

Given this norm in our country regarding death sentences, one must ask: Is it still appropriate? Is a life sentence without possibility of parole now a more suitable sentence for our most violent offenders? Difficult questions that none of the movers and shakers in our legal and legislative systems seem to want to address.

(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
LETTER: Strip parking is a drag
Phyllis Anderson Las Vegas

Like many locals, my husband and I now avoid the Strip after having enjoyed meals and shows there for years. We have visited three hotels recently, and I’m here to tell you self-parking is, frankly, a nightmare.

LETTER: ACA subsidies help those who need it
John Neiman Las Vegas

Even MAGA firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been out calling for the ACA subsidies to be expanded because her adult children’s health coverage will increase by thousands of dollars.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
LETTER: Trump’s overseas folly
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Is the game at hand for the Trump regime to see how thin we can wear our military down? It seems so.

LETTER: What about Trump’s tax cuts for the rich?
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

You criticize Democrats for shutting down the government to push to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, yet you say nothing about Republicans making permanent the massive Trump-era tax cuts for the wealthy.

LETTER: No leniency for shoplifters in Nevada
Paula A. Reber Las Vegas

Lawmakers should make all shoplifting a chargeable offense, and the perpetrator should face appropriate punishment.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Let’s stop worrying about Joe Biden
Eugene H. Humbert Pahrump

I find it disingenuous that Review-Journal columnist Debra J. Saunders is unable to concern herself with the recent events of the current resident of the White House and still obsesses over Joe Biden’s decline.

