Letters

LETTER: Is the Las Vegas shutdown worth the economic hit?

Dave Mesker Las Vegas
April 3, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

It’s hard to believe that we still have almost another month before we start thinking of opening business again. If we keep this country closed much longer, the economic effects will be worse then the virus. Here in Las Vegas, these gambling structures will never survive a long-term closure, nor will the people.

Already in this short time people are hurting, and continuing the shutdown will put most people in a deeper decline. Morale in this country will go only so far and then — bang — we have an out-of-control economy, out-of-control people and a hard time returning to normal.

We are hearing to much hype from all sides. Confusion is starting to set in because we don’t hear answers. I say open the economy and take our chance with the virus.

