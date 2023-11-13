54°F
Letters

LETTER: Is the new House speaker a far-right extremist?

John Macdonald Las Vegas
November 12, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks after his election at the U.S. Capitol in Washi ...
Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks after his election at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 25, 2023. (Tom Brrenner/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

I would like to respond to Gordon Hurst’s Monday letter in which he asked why House Speaker Mike Johnson, a patriotic American (his term), is being called a far-right extremist:

I like to think I’m patriotic. I volunteered to serve in the Korean conflict, I fly the American flag and I’ve voted in every general election since Gen. Dwight David Eisenhower was first elected. I’ve voted for members of both major parties since then. I believe in the American way.

In answer to Mr. Hurst’s question, I believe that anyone who claims to be a patriot and believes in the Trump cult’s assertion that the 2020 election was rigged is a far-right extremist.

LETTER: Donald Trump’s bluster
Steve Danning Las Vegas

New York trial reveals the former president’s exaggerations.

