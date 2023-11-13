LETTER: Is the new House speaker a far-right extremist?

Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks after his election at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 25, 2023. (Tom Brrenner/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

I would like to respond to Gordon Hurst’s Monday letter in which he asked why House Speaker Mike Johnson, a patriotic American (his term), is being called a far-right extremist:

I like to think I’m patriotic. I volunteered to serve in the Korean conflict, I fly the American flag and I’ve voted in every general election since Gen. Dwight David Eisenhower was first elected. I’ve voted for members of both major parties since then. I believe in the American way.

In answer to Mr. Hurst’s question, I believe that anyone who claims to be a patriot and believes in the Trump cult’s assertion that the 2020 election was rigged is a far-right extremist.