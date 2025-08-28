LETTER: Is Vegas offering a premium product for its premium prices?

It’s sad to see so many bury their heads in the sand when it comes to the pressures facing our city’s tourism industry. “Believing in Vegas” or simply resting on our city’s laurels aren’t a plan to boost tourism.

It’s true that premium products deserve a premium price. I’m not sure $50 resort fees covering local phone calls and the use of a treadmill count as premium products. Surely, bottled water, a draft beer or cup of coffee don’t quench your thirst or feel any more premium if you over-charge for them.

The reason for our downturn? It’s the price-gouging, stupid. Treat our city’s tourists with respect, and they will thank us with their entertainment dollars.