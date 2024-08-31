90°F
Letters

LETTER: Is women’s health all about abortion?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Woods Henderson
August 30, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

We hear a lot from the Democrat Party about protecting abortion, constantly equating abortion with “women’s health.” But it seems to me that a major and possibly much more dangerous aspect of unprotected sex vis a vis “women’s health” is not abortion, but the risks associated with being infected with a sexually transmitted infection.

According to this brief lift from a press release sent by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “Reported cases of the sexually transmitted infections (STIs) chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis all increased between 2020 and 2021 — reaching a total of more than 2.5 million reported cases — according to CDC’s final surveillance data. To reverse this trend, CDC is calling for more groups from local, health care, industry and public health sectors to contribute to STI prevention and innovation efforts.”

The new report provides final surveillance data for 2021, and shows that overall, in a single year (2020-2021), gonorrhea rates increased more than 4 percent, syphilis rates surged, increasing nearly 32 percent for combined stages of the infection. “Among the syphilis data, cases of congenital syphilis rose by an alarming 32 percent and resulted in 220 still births and infant deaths.”

There are more recent reports from the CDC and others that paint an even worse picture, but the message is clear: We need to start being concerned with real “women’s health ” issues — and it is not abortion.

