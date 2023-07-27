LETTER: Isn’t there a better way than wild horse helicopter roundups?
I understand there is a problem with too many wild horses, but there has to be a more humane way of solving it.
I would like to know if these helicopters in wild horse roundups are flown by people who are horse people. The photo in Saturday’s Review-Journal just looked as if they flew very close to these horses, which could endanger them.
