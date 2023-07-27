100°F
Letters

LETTER: Isn’t there a better way than wild horse helicopter roundups?

Jeralyn Elsasser Las Vegas
July 26, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Wild horses drink from a watering hole outside Salt Lake City in 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Wild horses drink from a watering hole outside Salt Lake City in 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

I would like to know if these helicopters in wild horse roundups are flown by people who are horse people. The photo in Saturday’s Review-Journal just looked as if they flew very close to these horses, which could endanger them.

I understand there is a problem with too many wild horses, but there has to be a more humane way of solving it. These photos and stories break my heart.

