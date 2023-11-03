LETTER: Israelis right to try to get rid of Hamas

The only way for peace in that region is to get rid of Hamas and Hezbollah in the north who are nothing more than an extension of the Iranian regime.

Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas' decision-making political bureau, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Victor Joecks was spot on in his Sunday column on how the Biden administration, while condemning Hamas murdering more than 1,400 Jews, warned in the same briefing against Islamophobia. Then the president’s press secretary stated Muslims “have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks,” which is a lie. FBI statistics show that Jews have suffered a higher number of attacks.

Everyone should keep in mind that 58 percent of Gaza residents voted in the Hamas politicians who rule the people. They have chosen to live under Hamas.

According to a recent captured Hamas terrorist, the Hamas military/terrorists have used much of the foreign humanitarian aid money intended for the people to build tunnels and purchase arms to terrorize Israel. The tunnels were built under hospitals and schools and are used for their command posts and ammunition storage facilities.

The only way for peace in that region is to get rid of Hamas and Hezbollah in the north who are nothing more than an extension of the Iranian regime. Then the world has to stop Iran from its terrorist behavior and just maybe we will have some peace in that region.