LETTER: It gets late early out there

On the Tuesday, the solstice, the people of Las Vegas had 9 hours and 42 minutes between sunrise and sunset. The only problem is that 5 hours and 12 minutes (sunrise at 6:48 a.m.) is in the morning while only 4 hours and 30 minutes (sunset at 4:30 p.m.) is in the afternoon. Las Vegas is in the wrong time zone.

This problem is slightly compounded by the geography of the Spring Mountains, which actually causes an even earlier “sunset” when the sun drops behind and the mountain’s shadow covers the valley.

If our elected officials wanted to do something to make winter life in Las Vegas a bit more pleasant, they could correct this by putting us into Mountain Standard Time year-round, just like Arizona. Our clocks would still match California for the majority of the year when they go onto daylight saving time, just as ours match Arizona now in such months.