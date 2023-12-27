44°F
LETTER: It gets late early out there

James T. Davenport Las Vegas
December 26, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)

The sun set on a recent day at 4:31 p.m. and plunged Las Vegas into the gloom of an early night once again.

Had the U.S. House passed the bill that was unanimously approved in the Senate, we would have remained on daylight saving time perpetually and received relief from the rapid onset of night in the midst of winter. But the House did nothing — the bill didn’t even come to the floor for debate.

Thank our House representatives who did nothing to help us.

A copy of the U.S. Constitution. (Washington Post photo by Matt McClain)
LETTER: Trump has only himself to blame
Jason G. Brent Las Vegas

Donald Trump was thrown off the ballot in Colorado because of his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, and for no other reasons.

