Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Vladir Putin supporting President Donald Trump? Wouldn’t it make more sense for that still-Evil Empire to favor Bernie Sanders? He is the one socialist candidate who leans the most toward communism.

Don’t let yourselves be fooled. Mr. Putin is a reincarnation of Uncle Joe (Stalin) wearing a nicer suit.