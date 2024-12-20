52°F
Letters

LETTER: It’s a bird, it’s a plane …

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada
LETTER: Steven Horsford, fiscal hawk?
Sign on Internal Revenue Service building, Washington, DC
COMMENTARY: Trump should pass an American Taxpayer First bill
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
LETTER: Aaron Ford gets ahead of himself
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Trump, Obama and deportations
Matt Drozd Pittsburgh, Pennsyvlvania
December 19, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

As people try to solve the mystery of the drones, I would like to remind everyone when our military covertly tested the Stealth Bomber. Even the families of the Stealth pilots were not privy to the existence of these fighters nor to the fact that their loved ones were flying them. Flying only at night above Western skies, the pilots fondly called themselves “Night Hawks.” By not revealing their mission to anyone, including their spouses, the pilots led double lives.

These birds of war were among the most closely guarded weapons systems since the development of the atomic bomb.

Another speculation we may entertain is that the drones may be carrying specialized detection systems for uncovering what may be our next terrorist attack.

If either of my two hypotheses is correct, those in Washington need to do a better job of alleviating the concerns of those who have been helplessly watching these birds of prey flying above their homes without challenge or resolve from our military.

Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

Now a member of the Department of Government Efficiency caucus, where has he been for the past four years?

Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Telegraphing political ambition — as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has done — is a glaring warning to the electorate that the governor’s mansion is only a stepping stone to even higher office.

Bill Minarik Las Vegas

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement statistics, Mr. Obama focused his attention on the interior of the country, where illegals had been living for 10 to 20 years. Mr. Trump, however, focused his enforcement on recent arrivals, which included a higher percentage of criminal offenders.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Mandel Ngan/P ...
LETTER: Political violence is bad, but …
John Macdonald Las Vegas

I agree with the Sunday column by Victor Joecks decrying political violence. He ignores, however, this country was founded on political violence.

Las Vegas Review-Journal/File
LETTER: The tragic death of Brandon Durham
Jimmy Gomes Las Vegas

If there were ever a case where discrimination is not a factor, it is this one. Stop reaching for the easy way out and the path to easy money.

