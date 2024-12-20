LETTER: It’s a bird, it’s a plane …

As people try to solve the mystery of the drones, I would like to remind everyone when our military covertly tested the Stealth Bomber. Even the families of the Stealth pilots were not privy to the existence of these fighters nor to the fact that their loved ones were flying them. Flying only at night above Western skies, the pilots fondly called themselves “Night Hawks.” By not revealing their mission to anyone, including their spouses, the pilots led double lives.

These birds of war were among the most closely guarded weapons systems since the development of the atomic bomb.

Another speculation we may entertain is that the drones may be carrying specialized detection systems for uncovering what may be our next terrorist attack.

If either of my two hypotheses is correct, those in Washington need to do a better job of alleviating the concerns of those who have been helplessly watching these birds of prey flying above their homes without challenge or resolve from our military.