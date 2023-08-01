LETTER: It’s a jungle on Las Vegas freeways, roads

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When I saw the ticket prices for the Strip’s Formula One race, I was disappointed that they were too high for me. While driving to work, however, I realized that I did not have to be disappointed because I get to participate in the Formula 215.

Velocities normally reserved for a closed track are common. Drafting, following other vehicles so closely that you’re in their slipstream, is necessary to prevent another driver from shaving tenths of a second off his or her commute time. High-speed lane changes are fun and add a challenge for all Formula 215 racers.

Economy cars with little commuter tires are allowed to test their vehicles beyond their design limits. You don’t even have to register for this race, especially if you have California plates. There are seldom any course referees, and, if the referees are in a black-and-white car, you can disregard it because they won’t do anything. Recently, the vehicle drafting me passed me on the shoulder to tuck in behind the black-and-white referee traveling in front of me. No worries. If you are worried about the course referee, they usually travel in packs. Once you find the pack, you know the rest of the course is clear.

If you want variety, you can also try the Interstate 15 Challenge or the Surface Street Sprints.

Las Vegas has some of the highest car insurance premiums in the nation, which proves my point.