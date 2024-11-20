44°F
LETTER: It’s a jungle on our roads

LETTER: Donald Trump and Bizzaro World
LETTER: Colleges have become daycare centers
LETTER: Compromise comes from the center
LETTER: Star-struck Nevada lawmakers
Richard Rorex Apple Valley, California
November 19, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Friday letter, Keith Hughes wrote about speed cameras. In the same edition, columnist Victor Joecks wrote about red-light cameras. These devices will help in many cases. One thing we never see discussed, though, is the new rule that speed limit signs are interpreted as being “minimum speed.”

In California, the maximum speed limit on any highway is 70 mph. When I drive Interstate 15 at 70 mph, even in the right lane, I am passed by trucks and cars going much faster. If I am not passed, the following vehicles will be so close that I can see the nose hairs of the driver in my rear-view mirror. I am considering a bumper sticker that reads “Slow down, the coroner will wait.”

LETTER: Donald Trump and Bizzaro World
Paul Costantino Mesquite

The criminal-elect has nominated a fellow criminal to investigate criminals.

LETTER: Colleges have become daycare centers
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

Georgetown offered Legos, coloring at a post-election day “Self-Care Suite” for students to deal with “stressful times.”

LETTER: Star-struck Nevada lawmakers
Rick Kern Incline Village

The legislation, as proposed, calls for $1.9 billion in taxpayer subsidies over 20 years. It will create a “projected” 7,500 jobs? That’s $253,330 taxpayers will pay for each job.

LETTER: The broken teacher evaluation system
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

The odds of a failing teacher, tucked comfortably under the blanket of the teachers union, being let go are approximately 100 million to 1.

LETTER: Signs, signs everywhere there’s signs
Geoffrey Frasz Las Vegas

We Nevada voters had presented to us a bumper crop of examples of campaign signs using distortions, strawmen and appeals to fear, to name just a few.

LETTER: Want open primaries in Nevada?
Sondra Cosgrove Las Vegas The writer is executive director of Vote Nevada.

Start calling your Democratic lawmakers.

