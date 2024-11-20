LETTER: It’s a jungle on our roads

In his Friday letter, Keith Hughes wrote about speed cameras. In the same edition, columnist Victor Joecks wrote about red-light cameras. These devices will help in many cases. One thing we never see discussed, though, is the new rule that speed limit signs are interpreted as being “minimum speed.”

In California, the maximum speed limit on any highway is 70 mph. When I drive Interstate 15 at 70 mph, even in the right lane, I am passed by trucks and cars going much faster. If I am not passed, the following vehicles will be so close that I can see the nose hairs of the driver in my rear-view mirror. I am considering a bumper sticker that reads “Slow down, the coroner will wait.”