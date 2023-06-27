LETTER: It’s a jungle out there on Las Vegas roads

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Your June 20 story regarding bad drivers on Las Vegas roads did not go far enough. Driving on our roads is like participating in a live video game — and the stakes are deadly. I am sickened by the number of innocent people each day who are hurt, or dead, because of the drunks, stoners, criminals, taxis, lost visitors, distribution trucks, RVs and paving and construction trucks pulling three trailers (literally making them trains). Oh, and don’t forget the motorcycles weaving in and out of all of this.

When you have thousands of driving offenses involving drivers going more than 80 mph each year, you have a serious problem. I have written legislators about this, but nothing gets done to stop it. Obviously if you are busy trying to make our bathrooms unsafe, destroy parental rights, eliminate discipline and the teaching of history and civics in schools, then there is no time to solve the problem of innocent people getting run down on the very roads we all expect to be safe.

Why can’t we be like Virginia? If you are cited going more than 80 mph, it is a criminal offense, and the fine is no less than $2,500. You know why we can’t be like them? Because our Legislature is full of bleeding hearts — but sadly, they don’t bleed for the innocents.