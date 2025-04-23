76°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: It’s about the water, stupid

(Milkovasa/Dreamstime/TNS)
(Milkovasa/Dreamstime/TNS)
More Stories
Sign on Internal Revenue Service building, Washington, DC
LETTER: Controversy at the IRS
This May 18, 1969 photo provided by NASA shows Earth from 36,000 nautical miles away as photogr ...
LETTER: We must be better stewards of the planet
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Harvard on the dole
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Las Vegas animal abuser gets off easy
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
April 22, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

In your Saturday edtorial, “Making showers great again,” you ask why our “government’s regulator regime” was spying on our bathrooms. You end with the claim that, “The government has no business telling Americans what kind of showerheads they may use.”

But the issue is not about the kind of showerheads. It’s about how much water they use.

Was the government also spying on our bathrooms when Congress passed a law limiting new toilets to 1.6 gallons per flush? That was part of the Energy Policy Act of 1992, signed under the Republican “regulatory regime” of President George H.W. Bush.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Harvard on the dole
Bob Darling Henderson

Why does the school need federal money?

MORE STORIES