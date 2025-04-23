LETTER: It’s about the water, stupid

LETTER: We must be better stewards of the planet

In your Saturday edtorial, “Making showers great again,” you ask why our “government’s regulator regime” was spying on our bathrooms. You end with the claim that, “The government has no business telling Americans what kind of showerheads they may use.”

But the issue is not about the kind of showerheads. It’s about how much water they use.

Was the government also spying on our bathrooms when Congress passed a law limiting new toilets to 1.6 gallons per flush? That was part of the Energy Policy Act of 1992, signed under the Republican “regulatory regime” of President George H.W. Bush.