Letters

LETTER: It’s all about Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Frank DeVroede Kingman, Arizona
May 22, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

How ironic that Donald Trump said during his first term that he wouldn’t sign anything to add to the debt by more than a dollar. But by the end, he added $8 trillion. Now, in his second term, he wants to add $4 trillion more. And cut taxes.

I also see in the Review-Journal that Eric Trump will sign a deal worth $1.5 billion for a golf course in Vietnam — the same country in which I spent two years fighting so he can have his golf course. What’s wrong with America first?

And what happened to the $4 billion in taxpayer money used on the now-defunct Foxconn factory in Wisconsin? No jobs to show for it.

It’s not America first, it’s Trump first.

LETTER: Teacher pay and accountability
Len Marciano North Las Vegas

Gov. Joe Lombardo wants public school and charter school teachers to get pay raises. But where is the accompanying accountability?

LETTER: The claws are out for John Fetterman
T. Mayer Las Vegas

I find the recent intra-party attacks on Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, just another example of the how hypocritical his party of record is.

LETTER: Double taxation on Social Security
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

President Donald Trump’s proposal to eliminate income tax on Social Security benefits is overdue. And it is totally equitable.

LETTER: A victim of NV Energy
Lynn Forkos Las Vegas

Many of us have been overcharged for more than two decades and are seniors. I hope that, by the time this is rectified, we haven’t expired.

MORE STORIES