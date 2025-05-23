LETTER: It’s all about Donald Trump

How ironic that Donald Trump said during his first term that he wouldn’t sign anything to add to the debt by more than a dollar. But by the end, he added $8 trillion. Now, in his second term, he wants to add $4 trillion more. And cut taxes.

I also see in the Review-Journal that Eric Trump will sign a deal worth $1.5 billion for a golf course in Vietnam — the same country in which I spent two years fighting so he can have his golf course. What’s wrong with America first?

And what happened to the $4 billion in taxpayer money used on the now-defunct Foxconn factory in Wisconsin? No jobs to show for it.

It’s not America first, it’s Trump first.