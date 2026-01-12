LETTER: It’s all about the oil
Trump is against “regime change” — until he isn’t.
When Donald Trump was running for president, he promised that the United States under his watch wouldn’t engage in regime change and nation building. More Trump promises thrown on the bonfire of truth.
Mr. Trump has a few good reasons for these actions. Oil, oil and maybe drugs. Expect the Trump family to soon be coming out with a new business venture, the Trump Oil Co., to help the nation deal with the dilemma he has brought on and save the day.