40°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: It’s all about the oil

Smoke rises from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan ...
Smoke rises from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
More Stories
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Woe, thy name is Raider fan
Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López waves as he leaves the vice president&# ...
LETTER: In the streets, for and against Maduro
Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, left. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
LETTER: On Maduro and Putin
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: What are they hiding?
Paul Costantino Mesquite
January 11, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

When Donald Trump was running for president, he promised that the United States under his watch wouldn’t engage in regime change and nation building. More Trump promises thrown on the bonfire of truth.

Mr. Trump has a few good reasons for these actions. Oil, oil and maybe drugs. Expect the Trump family to soon be coming out with a new business venture, the Trump Oil Co., to help the nation deal with the dilemma he has brought on and save the day.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, left. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
LETTER: On Maduro and Putin
Fred Bilello Laughlin

Does the United States have leverage?

MORE STORIES