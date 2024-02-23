60°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: It’s all about the prices, stupid

David Fanning Las Vegas
February 23, 2024 - 9:33 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Politicians and analysts are telling us how much inflation has come down since 2022 (to the tune of a two-thirds decrease), and how the public doesn’t seem to appreciate or notice that fact. Really? They act like inflation, which is a rate of increase, is akin to prices.

I don’t care what the government stats are on inflation after the pandemic, but our personal monthly expenses increased by 20-25 percent, not the 9 percent rate they quote. I am including groceries, insurance, utilities, supplies, fuel, maintenance costs etc. for everyday living — and not including eating out or vacations.

Many workers received substantial wage increases or got better jobs and are doing OK. Not so much for retirees with no chance for substantial increases in retirement income. There are many reasons for the big increases, both political and economic, but please stop touting inflation rates and talk about prices. This is why the “kitchen table” households are concerned with Joe Biden.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Trump civil judgment a fraud
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Most if not all real estate developers needing to borrow money inflate their assets in hope of getting more money.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Back off President Joe Biden
Mary Ann Toth Las Vegas

President Joe Biden is a caring, kind and responsible person. He loves his country over power and party.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
LETTER: Don’t blame ranked-choice voting
Sondra Cosgrove Las Vegas

We need voter education immediately before our June and November elections to ensure Nevada voters are not disenfranchised due to the change to universal mail-in voting.

President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Biden leans on Israel again
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

On the one hand Biden touts U.S. support for our ally Israel, while on the other he criticizes Israel to pander for votes from the far left and Arab Americans.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Democrats have mixed-up priorities
Don Perry Las Vegas

Rep. Titus should quit blaming Republicans for the complete chaos she and her party have created. I hope the House holds firm. No money unless there is true change at the border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Putin and Trump two peas in a pod
Timothy Edison Las Vegas

Vladimir Putin has complete immunity for all actions taken while president. Oddly, today in the United States of America, we, too, have a president claiming complete immunity.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Guns over butter
S. Brooke Las Vegas

If you received a bill tomorrow from Uncle Sam demanding a check for $330 for every person in your household to fund these wars, how would you react?

More stories
LETTER: Biden sends wrong message with student loan gambit
LETTER: Biden sends wrong message with student loan gambit
LETTER: SW gas bill a shocker
LETTER: SW gas bill a shocker
LETTER: Traffic cameras for Las Vegas?
LETTER: Traffic cameras for Las Vegas?
LETTER: The front door is wide open
LETTER: The front door is wide open
LETTER: School trustees and Jesus Jara
LETTER: School trustees and Jesus Jara
LETTER: More to the fentanyl issue
LETTER: More to the fentanyl issue