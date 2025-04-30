LETTER: It’s all win-win on dye ban

Critics of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. are right in their opposition. His ban of petroleum-based dyes is outrageous. Our civilization runs on petroleum, and we all can use more of it in our diets, not less. Nothing puts pep in your step like a good dose of complex toxic hydrocarbons. And by ingesting this energy source instead of burning it in an internal combustion engine, we are helping to save the environment at the same time. Talk about a win-win situation.