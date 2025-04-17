LETTER: It’s always about the rich

Concerning the carnage and devastation in the stock market, the president stated on social media, “This is a great time to get rich.” The only problem with this tidbit of knowledge is that it takes money to make money. While we watch our 401(k) dwindle at an alarming rate and sell off stocks to pay the mortgage, the oligarchs are unfazed as they have ample resources to weather the storm. They just buy discounted stocks and wait for them to go up. So the president would have been more accurate in his post by saying, “This is a great time for the rich to get richer.”