100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: It’s hot here in the summer? Oh, my!

Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
LETTER: Generous public pension benefits a cause for concern
Thinkstock
LETTER: It’s urgent: America must get entitlements under control
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Aaron Ford shows his disdain for law enforcement
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Realtors are taking seriously their obligations
David Lyons Las Vegas
July 21, 2025 - 4:20 pm
 

One of our U.S. senators, Jacky Rosen, has found a new way to potentially cost taxpayers more money. She wants Nevada to be eligible for federal assistance from the heat pursuant to the 1998 Stafford Act (Saturday Review-Journal).

As a 17-year resident of Las Vegas, I know and accept that it gets hot here in the summer. It’s not new. At the age of 77, having resided in Massachusetts, California, Arizona and Florida, I’ve been through several hurricanes, floods, blizzards and earthquakes. Those often require and deserve federal assistance.

I suggest that if Sen. Rosen and her fellow Democrat co-sponsors can’t take the heat, they should consider moving and stop trying to find more ways to spend money.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES